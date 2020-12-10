[PHOTO] ‘Dickinson’ Season 2 Spoilers: Finn Jones as Samuel Bowles

Emily’s love life on Dickinson has been nothing to write home about so far… but that may be about to change.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy (debuting Friday, Jan. 8 on the streamer), with Finn Jones (Iron Fist, Game of Thrones) making his debut as newspaper editor Samuel Bowles. In the photo above, Samuel and Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily stare deeply into each other’s eyes, with Emily clutching a single flower. Do we sense the first spark of a romance that will inspire many a love poem? For the record, all we know about Samuel so far is that he’s “an energetic and magnetic newspaper editor.”

Last season, you may recall that Emily’s romantic ventures were rocky at best. The famed poetess was madly in love with her best friend Sue, who ended up marrying Emily’s brother Austin. Then Emily struck up a relationship with her father’s clerk Ben, who bonded with her over a shared love of poetry, but he tragically died of tuberculosis. So yeah, let’s hope things go more smoothly with Samuel.

In Season 2, Emily “is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play,” according to the official description. Along with Jones, Dickinson‘s Season 2 cast will include Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe and Veep‘s Timothy Simons as renowned architect Frederick Law Olmsted.

Dickinson fans, grab a quill pen and scribble down what you’d like to see in Season 2 in a comment below.