Phils ‘on verge’ of hiring Dave Dombrowski?

The Philadelphia Phillies have been looking for a new president of baseball operations, and Dave Dombrowski is suddenly on the verge of landing the job.

Dombrowski and the Phillies are “in the advanced stages of serious talks” to put Dombrowski in charge of their baseball operations department, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Dombrowski’s name has come up in connection with several front office openings this offseason. He said last month that he would not be a candidate for any of the jobs, including with the Phillies. The 64-year-old moved to Nashville recently and said he is committed to helping bring an MLB franchise to the city.

“I’m staying in Nashville,” Dombrowski told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal at the time. “I gave the (Nashville group) a commitment when I moved here that as we continue to pursue a new team — expansion, relocation or if it goes nowhere — that I would stay here with them.”

Dombrowski last worked for the Boston Red Sox, where he helped build a 108-win team in 2018 that steamrolled its way to a World Series championship. As Stark notes, he’s the only general manager or head of baseball operations to build three different World Series teams and one of only five to win a World Series with two different franchises.

The Phillies went 28-32 last season and have not finished with a winning record since 2011. Their first two seasons after signing Bryce Harper to a monster contract were a disappointing, and they’re hoping Dombrowski can restore credibility to the franchise.