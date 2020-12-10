Paxos seeks approval to become fully-regulated crypto bank By Cointelegraph

Paxos seeks approval to become fully-regulated crypto bank
Stablecoin creator and crypto services provider Paxos filed an application to open a national bank on Wednesday. If approved, the pioneering Paxos General Trust will be headquartered in New York, licensed to hold cryptocurrencies and execute the duties of a regular trust bank.
According to a blog post on the Paxos website, being granted a national trust bank charter from the U.S. government would broaden both the range of services offered by the company and the geographic area to which it can offer services:
