Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt boxing Sydney Superfight news trash talk video

Paul Gallen has labelled Mark Hunt’s famed knockout power as overrated and a thing of the past as he prepares to “punch the shit out of him” in next week’s Sydney Superfight.

The Bankwest Stadium bout shapes as a classic contrast of Hunt’s heavy punching versus Gallen’s noted stamina but the former NRL star questioned that narrative.

Journalists winced as Hunt pounded the pads at a sweaty Bondi Boxing Club on Thursday.

But Gallen watched on unimpressed before producing some evidence to back up his spicy claims.

Paul Gallen laughing at Bondi Boxing Club. (Getty)

“He’s had his time,” Gallen said of the 46-year-old former UFC star.

“He’s a legend of the sport, I understand that, but he’s had his time.

“People talk about his knockout power – he hasn’t knocked out anyone since 2017 (Derrick Lewis).

Mark Hunt of New Zealand punches Derrick Lewis at Spark Arena in Auckland. (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“The last genuine fighter he knocked out before that was 2014 – big Roy Nelson.

“Frank Mir, guys like that, they’re wrestlers.

“They didn’t want to be punched.

“As soon as they got punched by him they lay on the ground and didn’t get back up.

“The other big fella he fought (Antonio Silva) was full of gear the first time he fought him (2013 in Brisbane) and the second time he fought him (2015 in Melbourne) he knocked him out in a round one or two.

“I was down in Melbourne to watch that.”

Mark Hunt punches Antonio Silva at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne. (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Indeed Gallen has regularly spoken about the massive respect he used to have for Hunt.

But with just six days till the bell the niceties are well and truly over.

Gallen is happy to buy into the usual showmanship and trash talk of a big boxing match but Hunt crossed the line in his eyes when he took liberties with the truth.

“He’s talking about me calling him out five years ago,” Gallen said.

“It never happened.

“He’s said things like I’ve called him old, fat and slow.

UFC legend Mark Hunt in the Octagon. (Getty)

“It hasn’t come out of my mouth.

“The only thing that’s come out of my mouth is I said he’s here for the money.

“All the crap he’s talking…

“I’m tired of all the crap.

“I’m ready to get in there and punch the shit out of him to be honest.”

Paul Gallen at Hordern Pavilion. (Getty)

Hunt, with a vast advantage in fighting experience, remains a firm favourite with the bookmakers.

But Gallen, years the younger man, clearly believes he is taking the fight more seriously than Hunt and doesn’t seem to be wrestling with any pre-fight demons even after the significant setback of a torn bicep in training.

“Forty-six-years-old, he’s had his time,” Gallen said.

“The UFC don’t want him.

“He said himself he doesn’t like training.

“I’m going to win this fight, I know I am.

Paul Gallen at Kostya Tszyu’s Gymnasium. (Getty)

“I played 20 years and heard big tough guys talk shit for a long time.

“I’m still here.

“He’s here to collect his pay cheque and move on.

“That’s what he’s here to do.

“I’m here for the money as well.

“But to win this fight means more to me.”

