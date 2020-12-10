Paris enjoys Brexit bonus with estimated 4,735 extra finance jobs By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . EU Commission President von der Leyen and British PM Johnson meet in Brussels

PARIS () – Brexit has lead to 4,735 financial sector jobs shifting to France since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, French lobby group Paris Europlace estimates.

European capitals have been jostling to attract business from London in the wake of the Brexit referendum, especially among banks, asset managers and other financial services firms.

Paris Europlace said the jobs came from teams relocating to France or investment decisions favouring the country and linked to Brexit. It listed JPMorgan (NYSE:) and Japan’s Nomura among those that had shifted teams, but also French banks BNP Paribas (OTC:) and Societe Generale (OTC:), which have big operations in Britain.

Overall, and including companies outside finance and in sectors such as healthcare or carmakers, Paris Europlace estimated the Brexit boost for French jobs at 9,516.

Estimates of lost business for Britain vary. Consultants EY said in October that more than 7,500 finance jobs, as well as a trillion pounds in assets, had already left for the EU.

The number of jobs is still a fraction of those based in London, however, and far fewer have moved so far compared to initial estimates just after the Brexit vote, with some forecasting tens of thousands would cross the English Channel.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR