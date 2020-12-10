Outages Reported Across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger

Facebook services including Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Facebook itself are all currently suffering outages, based on user reports posted to social media.



The majority of issues appear to be focused in European countries, but problems have also been reported in other countries, too, suggesting even more widespread outages.

Users of the Facebook-owned apps report issues connecting to the platforms, leaving them unable to post or access news feeds, direct messages, and stories.

Facebook hasn’t responded to the reports of widespread connection issues yet, but we’ll update this article with any further developments.