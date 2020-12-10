Oracle reports Q2 revenue of $9.8B, rising 2% YoY and beating analyst estimates, with cloud services and license support driving growth, up 4% YoY to $7.1B (Jordan Novet/CNBC)

Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Oracle reports Q2 revenue of $9.8B, rising 2% YoY and beating analyst estimates, with cloud services and license support driving growth, up 4% YoY to $7.1B — – Oracle’s quarterly results beat expectations; guidance will be announced later on Thursday. — The company’s deal to become …
