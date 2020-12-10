Olivia Jade Offered Book Deal Following ‘The Red Table Talk’ Interview

Olivia Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin who is doing time behind bars for the college admissions scandal, had reportedly been offered a book deal following her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith’s The Red Table Talk.

“After the Facebook Watch show with Jada Pinkett Smith, the offers came flying in. Olivia has been offered several more interviews, reality shows and even a book opportunity. She is putting together her own team and plans to make her own decisions moving forward without the input of her mother,” a source told OK!

Many people were annoyed that Jada gave Olivia Jade a platform. Following her parent’s crimes, she had lost multiple endorsements and viewers think that the interview was just a way to get some of them back.

“The response to her first interview has been overwhelming. She doesn’t want to throw her mom under the bus, but she is focused on her own future and career. Now she can see light at the end of the tunnel and knows that separating herself from her family, at least professionally, is the right move. Her social media influencer status is still huge, and sponsors will be returning soon. She doesn’t plan to return to college but rather focus on building her lifestyle and beauty brands. There is more to Olivia than just this scandal. A book will let her really go into detail and tell her entire life story.”