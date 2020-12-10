NRL news, NRL seek equity stake in Super League: report

The NRL has reportedly expressed interest in buying an equity stake of the English Super League.

According to Britain’s Sky News, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and Super League CEO Robert Elstone have held early talks over the prospect, however, at this stage, no agreement is believed to have been made.

Sky News reports an insider revealed the NRL is seeking a 50 per cent stake in the Super League worth around £75 million ($A135 million).

Both competitions have suffered a financial set-back due to complications stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

St Helens claim the 2020 English Super League title. (Getty) (Getty)

The move could prove a decisive step in internationalising the game and strengthening both competitions across continents.

A number of NRL stars and coaches have made the move to the UK, with Brittan’s best finding their way down-under to play top-flight football in Australia’s domestic competition.

Former NRL star Jackson Hastings and Bevan French went up against NRL and Super League veteran James Graham in the Super League grand final.

Both teams, Wigan and St Helens, were also coached by Australians, ex-Roosters player Adrian Lam and former Broncos and Knights assistant coach Kristian Woolf.