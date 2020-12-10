Nicola Sturgeon slams Brexit ‘perfect storm’ as fears grow for vital medicines without an EU deal

Nicola Sturgeon said she’s “increasingly concerned” about stalled Brexit talks as she revealed arrangements to stockpile medicines in Scotland.

The First Minister criticised Boris Johnson after his emergency face-to-face talks with European leaders continued to end in stalemate.

She said: “I am deeply and increasingly concerned about the lack of clarity about the arrangements that will apply at the end of the Brexit transition period in just a matter of weeks.

“We are almost exactly a year on since the general election when the Prime Minister said his deal was oven-ready. And here we are, we don’t even know if there’s going to be a deal.”







Sturgeon, at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood, was asked to set out plans for a catastrophic no-deal exit on January 1, including any impact on covid vaccine and healthcare services.

She said: “I can’t stand here and given an absolute assurance there will be no impact on our economy, on society and even on the health service if there is a no-deal Brexit at the end of this year.

“What I can give assurance of is the Scottish Government is doing everything within our powers to try to minimise and mitigate against that impact.”

Contingency plans are in place for medical supplise with a “national stockpile” for intensive care and end-of-life medicines.

All four UK nations are looking to pharmaceutical companies to ensure a six-month supply of essentials.

Public health bodies are also looking into continued supply of the covid vaccine after new year.

“We are doing everything we can, but nobody should be under any illusions as to how deeply damaging the end of the transition is going to be,” Sturgeon added.

The SNP leader was speaking shortly after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said a decision on the future of Brexit talks would be made on Sunday.

Arriving at the European Council summit, she said: “I had a very long conversation yesterday night with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“It was a good conversation but it is difficult. We are willing to grant access to the single market to our British friends – it is the largest single market in the world.

“But the conditions have to be fair. They have to be fair for our workers and for our companies, and this fine balance of fairness has not been achieved so far.

“Our negotiators are still working and we will take a decision on Sunday.”

Downing Street again ruled out any extension of the Brexit transition period, which expires at the end of the month.

Whitehall has reportedly established a contingency operation – known as D20 – to tackle the potential disruption from a failure to reach a trade deal, the coronavirus crisis and the risk of extreme weather over the winter.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We make preparations for future scenarios and the Cabinet Office … have done such in terms of the end of the transition period as well as any other pressures that we may face over the winter period.”









In Holyrood, Scottish Green Party leader Patrick Harvie raised the Brexit negotiations with Sturgeon.

Harvie said: “Brexit is coming at a of year when our NHS would normally be under the biggest strain anyway, but with added Covid pressures this January it faces a perfect storm.

“Scotland’s health boards have warned that Brexit could disrupt their services, just at the when we need them most.

“NHS Tayside has said that a no-deal Brexit could lead to an inability to deliver safe and effective care. Other boards warn of disruption to medicines supply, workforce shortages, and vulnerable patients abroad being forced to travel home.

“There have already been shortages of key medicines in the last couple of years, including morphine, benzodiazepines, HRT and epilepsy drugs and it is expected that these drugs and others will become increasingly hard to deliver in the months after we’re dragged out of Europe.

“Brexit is being imposed on Scotland against our will, but it is incumbent on the First Minister to ensure that our NHS can cope. We need urgent assurances that access to vital drugs and PPE will not be inhibited by this reckless Tory decision making.”