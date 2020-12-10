NHL division realignment for 2020-21 season becoming clearer

One of the things that still need to be finalized by the league before training camps begin is the divisional realignment that will be required for the upcoming season. Though there have been reports previously, nothing has been nailed down to this point other than the “All-Canadian” division that is almost guaranteed to be one of the four thanks to strict border protocols. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic is reporting that his sources are now suggesting a new alignment, which includes a return of the battle of Pennsylvania among other things.
The current (unnamed) re-alignment proposal would look like:
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
Washington Capitals
Carolina Hurricanes
Columbus Blue Jackets
Detroit Red Wings
Chicago Blackhawks
Florida Panthers
Minnesota Wild
Nashville Predators
Tampa Bay Lightning
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Colorado Avalanche
Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues
Vegas Golden Knights
Calgary Flames
Edmonton Oilers
Montreal Canadiens
Ottawa Senators
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Winnipeg Jets
Like everything else, this new alignment is not official at this point. The league has still not released any finalized plan for the upcoming season, though there is a call today with the board of governors that will hopefully move things along. This new format would cut down on travel as much as possible while still maintaining some of the biggest rivalries around the sport.