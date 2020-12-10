NHL division realignment for 2020-21 season becoming clearer

One of the things that still need to be finalized by the league before training camps begin is the divisional realignment that will be required for the upcoming season. Though there have been reports previously, nothing has been nailed down to this point other than the “All-Canadian” division that is almost guaranteed to be one of the four thanks to strict border protocols. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic is reporting that his sources are now suggesting a new alignment, which includes a return of the battle of Pennsylvania among other things.

The current (unnamed) re-alignment proposal would look like:

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes

Columbus Blue Jackets

Detroit Red Wings

Chicago Blackhawks

Florida Panthers

Minnesota Wild

Nashville Predators

Tampa Bay Lightning

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Los Angeles Kings

San Jose Sharks

St. Louis Blues

Vegas Golden Knights

Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg Jets

Like everything else, this new alignment is not official at this point. The league has still not released any finalized plan for the upcoming season, though there is a call today with the board of governors that will hopefully move things along. This new format would cut down on travel as much as possible while still maintaining some of the biggest rivalries around the sport.