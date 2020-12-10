New Stephen Curry contract with Warriors could be looming

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Curry is eligible for a three-year extension worth a whopping $156 million. Here’s how the cap hits would break down on said deal.

2022-23: $48.0 million

2023-24: $51.9 million

2024-25: $55.7 million

That’s a whole lot of bread right there. However, a potential new Stephen Curry contract would cost Warriors a ton more if the team waited a year or two to do it. That’s why there’s a sense of urgency here.

It also appears that Golden State’s brass, led by owner Joe Lacob and general manager Bob Myers, are open to extending Curry here soon.

“Sources within the organization said they don’t see a scenario in which the Warriors decline Curry’s request for an extension, whenever it comes, even though he could demand an astronomical number at the back end of his career,” The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson reports.

This makes sense in that the Warriors have not been afraid of spending despite already being over the luxury tax. In fact, their acquisition of Kelly Oubre ended up costing the Warriors over $80 million for just one season. That’s absolutely stunning given that the young wing is slated to earn a mere $14.38 million in 2020-21.

What does that have to do with the Stephen Curry contract situation? It’s rather simple. Golden State is willing to spend. And spend big time. That won’t change here.

Current Stephen Curry contract

As for the 32-year-old Curry’s current contract, he’s playing under a five-year, $201.16 million deal he signed with Golden State back in July of 2017. Curry’s cap hits remaining on the deal are also something else.

2020-21: $43.0 million

2021:22: $45.78 million

It’s not like adding less than $10 million to these cap hits is going to break the Warriors and their budget. Again, they are going to remain in the luxury tax for the long haul. The economic downtick COVID-19 has caused around the NBA is not going to change this.

It is also important to note that Golden State has handed fellow three-time champs Klay Thompson and Draymond Green extensions since extending Stephen Curry himself.

Klay Thompson contract: Five years, $189.9 million