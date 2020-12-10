NBA playoff predictions: Projecting East and West seeding

The trade for Jrue Holiday was a massive move for Milwaukee, both for its NBA title hopes and for its bid to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks for the long haul. If this year doesn’t result in at least an NBA Finals trip, Milwaukee may lose its back-to-back league MVP.

Stakes don’t get much higher than this, particularly for a small-market team. The Greek Freak is in the midst of a contract year, and although he’s eligible for a super max contract as incentive to stay with the Deer, Antetokounmpo could very well bail for a superior organization on the open market this coming summer. He’ll be the most prized young free agent in recent memory.

Miami actually made it to the Finals and won two games against the Lakers despite a couple key injuries. With much of the team returning to run it back, why doubt the Heat’s ability to build off their playoff run? The short turnaround between NBA seasons actually works to their advantage in that regard.

Kyrie Irving raised a red flag recently when he announced his intentions to proceed with a media blackout. Whatever. Irving and Kevin Durant are too talented to finish lower than third in the East, even if there are growing pains to start under first-time head coach Steve Nash.

Most of the other squads from the 2020 NBA playoffs return, with the one new addition being the Wizards. Let’s not forget that Bradley Beal was No. 2 in the league in scoring during the 2019-20 campaign with 30.5 points per contest. Now he has the electrifying Russell Westbrook playing alongside him. Westbrook is a triple-double waiting to happen and an upgrade in almost every conceivable way over Beal’s old backcourt mate John Wall.

NBA playoff predictions: Western Conference

1) Los Angeles Lakers; 2) Los Angeles Clippers; 3) Dallas Mavericks; 4: Denver Nuggets; 5) Golden State Warriors; 6) Phoenix Suns; 7) New Orleans Pelicans; 8) Utah Jazz