Moniece Slaughter Says ‘LHHH’ Star Max Lux Has Brandi B For Years

According to Moniece Slaughter, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Max Lux has been abusive towards his wife, Brandi B since they were young.

Social media was shocked when Brandi live-streamed a domestic violence dispute between her and her husband. Max Lux was verbally abusive and also appeared to make physical threats — while Brandi told him not to put his hands on her again.

“You can’t help somebody who doesn’t want to be helped,” Moniece wrote on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post. “They’ve been like this since we were teenagers. It’s unfortunate but she not leavin til he put her in a casket.”

Her words come as Brandi B hopped on social media to let her fans know that she is safe. She appeared to make excuses for her husband, stating that there were “layers” to the incident and showed that she was free of any bruises or marks.

‘LOVE & HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD’ TRAILER

It appears that Brandi B will be standing by her man.