Mo3 Murder Suspect Arrested In Dallas!!

A man suspected of shooting and killing Boosie Badazz affiliate Mo3 has been arrested in Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department says that it arrested 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White for Mo3’s murder.

White was taken into federal custody for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and he is also facing a murder charge. His bond for the murder charge will be set at a later date.

Mo3 was driving on the interstate on November 11 when a Black male suspect driving possibly a 2014- 2015 Chevy Camaro, black in color, exited his vehicle and shot him.

was told the shooting caused a melee on the highway with other motorists scrambling to get away from the scene. The local rapper’s car ultimately crashing into the concrete barrier before coming to a halt.

‘FOR LIFE’ TRAILER

The suspect then fled.

The department later released images of a suspect, showing him exiting his vehicle and walking towards Mo3 with what appears to be a firearm in his hand. Crimestoppers is offering any information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.