Mnuchin to recommend next Treasury secretary sell $700 million YRC loan By

WASHINGTON () – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he will recommend that his successor next year consider selling to a third party the $700 million emergency government loan made to trucking company YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:) at a profit to taxpayers.

Mnuchin, speaking to a congressional oversight commission on federal coronavirus aid programs, said the loan to YRC, which hauls goods for the Defense Department, “was a risky loan.”

“We’ve been fortunate that the economy recovered, and that the equity is doing well and I am going to recommend that next year, whoever is Treasury secretary seriously look at selling this loan and recovering what I think will be a profit to taxpayers because this was a success,” Mnuchin said.

(This story corrects to show loan amount $700 million, not $700 billion in headline and first paragraph)