Mmusi Maimane | A letter to my daughters KG and Kutlwano, and every young girl in South Africa

As we bring to a close the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign, I wish to pen this letter to my own two daughters and to every young girl in South Africa. While the government’s glitzy PR campaign comes to an end, the scourge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is still alive and terrorising our homes, our streets, and our communities.

I am proud father to two daughters, 10-year-old Kgaleletso, and Kutlwano, who is just six weeks old. It goes without saying that I would do anything to protect my daughters and to provide a safe environment for them to grow and become mature women.

However, I have become acutely aware that despite my best efforts as a father, my young girls remain vulnerable to abuse by men who have devalued the life of women and children in South Africa.

Set an example

The moral degradation has gone too far, and it is now for men to stand up and set the example. I’m a staunch activist for justice and therefore as a husband and a father I will be an ally to those who fight against GBV. I want to, as a man, demonstrate that I have to be first in line for the fight.

There are many ways I can do this, but it starts with calling out fellow male citizens who use demeaning language towards women – both to their face and behind their backs. The “locker room” talk, the cat calling – it must stop and stop now.

I will also model how to treat and respect women to my son, Daniel. Due to our country’s painful history, the family structure has been broken down resulting in many young boys having no role models at home or in their communities. Addressing this must form part of the fight against GBV.

Sexual Offences Register

I will also commit to championing practical interventions that act as a deterrence to any sexual abuse or GBV. This starts with ensuring the Sexual Offences Register is made public. This is important as women must be able to know whether their partner, their boss, their teacher, their stepfather or their neighbour has a history of sexual abuse.

Last week, I personally paid a visit to the Claremont Police Station to seek access to the Register. In short, the Register in still not readily available to ordinary citizens. Some archaic things brought the matter to sharp attention.

Firstly, it would cost R150 only payable in cash or EFT as there are no speed points at police stations.

Secondly, the request would be posted to Pretoria which is where the register is apparently kept.

Thirdly, I would have to manually do fingerprints as the police station was using old ink and pressing on paper. The fact that I have been to airports where electronic fingerprint machines are available, yet our law enforcement agency does not, tells me everything I need to know about the prospects of fighting all crime.

Lastly it would take five to six weeks to respond to me and eventually reveal whether I was on the Sexual Offences Register or not.

In essence, you can be living with and employing a sexual predator and never know – for weeks. In a country with one of the highest rates of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), this is simply unacceptable.

Equality

To my daughters and to every young girl in South Africa, I want you to know I am working hard to ensure that you will work in an economy that rewards you for your work, equally as it would any other gender. That you will never feel discriminated against at work purely because you are a female. I will work to ensure that more girls can get into the workplace and that fewer young girls drop out of school due to lack of opportunity.

My girls, you have a bright future ahead of you. I hope one day when you raise your own families, our nation will be a safer place for every single young girl. I am committed to playing my part in bringing about that change.

Much love,

Dad.

-Mmusi Maimane is Chief Activist of the One South Africa Movement.

