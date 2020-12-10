MLB Rule 5 Draft results 2020: Complete list of selections

Just as quietly as the 2020 baseball Winter Meetings have come and gone, the Rule 5 Draft did the same.

Largely uneventful year in and year out, the Rule 5 Draft typically is an overlooked part of the MLB calendar and this year it’s no different. With an exorbitantly slow offseason and Winter Meetings strictly digital this year, there’s even less of a buzz than usual.

In all, there were 16 selections in the first round of this year’s Rule 5 draft, in line with what we saw in 2019. So there wasn’t really much out of the ordinary, despite the oddness that we had in, well, all the rest of the 2020 season.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Rule 5 Draft, with results below:

What is the Rule 5 Draft?

There’s a bit of technical stuff that goes into the Rule 5 draft, but the gist is this: Players in a minor league system who are not placed on a team’s 40-man roster are eligible to be drafted by another team with a few qualifications:

— Players who signed with their current club at age 18 or younger and have five years of experience are eligible to be drafted if they aren’t on the 40-man roster.

— Players who are 19 or older and have four years of experience are eligible, as well.

Once a player is drafted, the team drafting the player must pay $100,000 to the club from which the player is drafted. The selected player must stay on a team’s 25-man roster for a year. If not, he reverts back to his original squad for $50,000.

When is the 2020 Rule 5 Draft?

The Rule 5 Draft occurs on the last day of MLB’s Winter Meetings. This year, that’s Dec. 10.

MLB Rule 5 Draft 2020 results

Teams indicated with “N/A” chose not to make a slection in this year’s Rule 5 Draft.

Pick Team Player Position Organization Level 1 Pittsburgh Pirates Jose Soriano RHP Los Angeles Angels A 2 Texas Rangers Brett de Geus RHP Los Angeles Dodgers A 3 Detroit Tigers Akil Baddoo Minnesota Twins High A 4 Boston Red Sox Garrett Whitlock RHP New York Yankees Double A 5 Baltimore Orioles Mac Sceroler RHP Cincinnati Reds High A 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Zach Pop RHP Baltimore Orioles Double A 7 Kansas City Royals N/A 8 Colorado Rockies Jordan Sheffield RHP Los Angeles Dodgers High A 9 Los Angeles Angels Jose Alberto Rivera RHP Houston Astros A 10 New York Mets Luis Oviedo RHP Cleveland A 11 Washington Nationals N/A 12 Seattle Mariners Will Vest RHP Detroit Tigers Triple A 13 Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Holder SS New York Yankees Double A 14 San Francisco Giants Dedniel Nunez RHP New York Mets High A 15 Houston Astros N/A 16 Milwaukee Brewers N/A 17 Miami Marlins Paul Campbell RHP Tampa Bay Rays Double A 18 Cincinnati Reds N/A 19 St. Louis Cardinals N/A 20 Toronto Blue Jays N/A 21 New York Yankees N/A 22 Chicago Cubs Gray Fenter RHP Baltimore Orioles A 23 Chicago White Sox N/A 24 Cleveland Trevor Stephan RHP New York Yankees Double A 25 Atlanta Braves N/A 26 Oakland Athletics Ka’ai Tom Cleveland OF Triple A 27 Minnesota Twins N/A 28 San Diego Padres N/A 29 Tampa Bay Rays N/A 30 Los Angeles Dodgers N/A

In Round 2 of the 2020 Rule 5 Draft, the Orioles selected RHP Tyler Wills (Minnesota) and the Athletics selected RHP Dany Jimenez (Toronto).