Microsoft’s The Initiative is making a new Perfect Dark game

We finally know what The Initiative is working on.
Microsoft’s Santa Monica, California-based studio is developing a new entry in Rare’s iconic Perfect Dark series. A brief reveal trailer for the upcoming game was shown off during The Game Awards.
There hasn’t been a new entry in the Perfect Dark series since Perfect Dark Zero launched alongside the Xbox 360 back in 2005. While that particular title wasn’t well-received, Perfect Dark for the Nintendo 64 is revered as a genre-defining console first-person shooter.
This announcement confirmed long-running rumours that The Initiative has been developing a new entry in the series for the last few years.
As expected, little is known about the game so far. It’s unclear if it’s headed to all Xbox consoles, including the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and PC. Further, we don’t know if this is a reboot or a prequel to the original Perfect Dark that was released back in 2000. There’s also no release date for the game yet.
That said, the above trailer and interview video give us a hint at what to expect from the new Perfect Dark. It looks like the series will place emphasis on gadgets, stealth and futuristic weaponry.
“With Perfect Dark, we’re aiming to deliver a secret agent thriller set in a near-future world,” reads a blog post from Darrell Gallagher, The Initiative’s studio head.
Source: Xbox