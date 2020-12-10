Master Chief and Blood Gulch are officially heading to Fortnite

After leaks popped up earlier this week, Epic confirmed that Fortnite and Halo would be crossing over with each other after all, with Master Chief joining the world of Fortnite.

Alongside the news that Master Chief would be joining Fortnite, Epic also revealed that Blood Gulch, the iconic multiplayer map from the Halo franchise, would be making its way to the world of Fortnite. The map will be available in Fortnite’s Creative Mode starting tomorrow, and will be fully editable, with players able to put their own Fortnite-esque spins on the legendary area.

The world of Fortnite has undergone quite the change during its latest seasonal transition. After taking down Galactus in a season-ending event, players are now seeing characters from other iconic franchises invade the map, with The Mandalorian and Kratos already having shown up. Epic also confirmed during The Game Awards that characters from The Walking Dead would also be showing up later this season, so fans can look forward to taking down their opponents as Daryl Dixon and others.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available now for free on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10 PCs. Meanwhile, Halo Infinite is expected to release sometime in 2021 on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows 10 PCs.