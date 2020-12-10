Malik Beasley’s Estranged Wife Says He Kicked Her & Their Son Out Of Their Home!!

Montana Yao, the ex-wife of NBA star Malik Beasley, has claimed that the baller has kicked her out of their family home.

Malik has been spotted out with Larsa Pippen.

“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie.”

The model claimed that she and her son were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

“I mainly wanted to say, I have never received so many kind words of encouragement and love, and it has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son,” she wrote. “I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to each and every one of you, but just know I have read almost every single message, comment, etc.”

A source close to Malik said last week that the couple were already estranged before he stepped out with Larsa.