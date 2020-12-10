Magellan Aerospace Delivers 200th Horizontal Stabilizer Shipset for Global F-35 Aircraft Program

Article content continued

The horizontal stabilizers produced at Magellan are major assemblies on the Conventional Takeoff and Landing (CTOL) variant of the F-35. Magellan is targeting to produce more than 1,000 ship sets of horizontal tail assemblies over the life of the F-35 program along with various other metallic and composite components for the program.

About Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Magellan Aerospace Corporation is a global aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced proprietary products for military and space markets, and provides engine and component repair and overhaul services worldwide. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe, and India.

