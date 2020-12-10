Lululemon beats revenue expectations on home workout wear demand

Article content

Lululemon Athletica Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as customers spent more on yoga pants and athleisure apparel for home workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robust demand for home workout wear has been the driving force behind the company’s growth as consumers prefer socially distant workouts due to the pandemic.

The company has also been ramping up marketing spending on Mirror, acquired earlier this year for US$500 million, to capitalize on booming demand for online workout classes. The New York-based startup makes US$1,500 mirror-like video monitors and offers monthly subscriptions for live workout classes.

Net revenue rose 22 per cent to US$1.12 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net income of US$143.6 million, or US$1.10 per share, in the third quarter, compared with US$126 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

© Thomson 2020