LSU football implements self-imposed one-year bowl ban

The LSU Tigers will not be playing in a bowl game this year, as the college football program self-imposed a one-year bowl ban due to the NCAA’s investigation of players receiving improper payments from boosters.

LSU has had an underwhelming season following the departure of Heisman winner Joe Burrow and other star players departing for the NFL. Despite its 3-5 record, the school still could have been eligible to participate in a bowl game, as the NCAA waived its usual bowl game requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Tigers have chosen to opt out of bowl season altogether.

The bowl ban is not the only restriction LSU has placed on itself due to allegations of improper financial compensation, as the school is charged with a Level III violation involving former receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly giving $2,000 to four Tigers’ players after winning the College Football National Championship against Clemson earlier this year. LSU has banned Beckham from team facilities for two years, along with reducing the program’s scholarship by eight and restricting recruiting visits and evaluations.

Head coach Ed Orgeron expressed his support of the school’s decision, while also stating his disappointment that his players would be unable to participate in a bowl game.