‘Low income’ Oyster Protocol founder allegedly has $10M yacht full of gold bars By Cointelegraph

‘Low income’ Oyster Protocol founder allegedly has $10M yacht full of gold bars
Amir Burno Elmaani, the founder of the now defunct cryptocurrency scheme Oyster Protocol, has been arrested and charged for what the Department of Justice describes as a “multimillion-dollar tax evasion scheme.”
On Dec. 9, the DoJ announced it had unsealed an indictment charging Elmaani, who is also known as “Bruno Block,” with tax evasion. The document also notes separate civil charges filed against Elmaani by the SEC. He was arrested on the same day.
