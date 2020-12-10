Loni Love Helping ‘The Real’ Co-Host Garcelle Beauvais Find A Man

Loni Love has revealed that she is helping Garcelle Beauvais, one of the co-hosts of daily talk show, The Real, a new man.

Loni says she and Garcelle has been besties since the show.

“She has been a very good addition to our show and it’s really helped to elevate the show and give it…We needed a mom and she’s a mom, but just this loving woman. And she’s single so I’m hooking her up…I used to be single so I know what it’s like when you wanna to find somebody. So I’m her wing woman. And we’re just getting along so well and she’s just fabulous,” Loni shared.

When asked who she’d want to see Garcelle with, she answered:

“I would like for him to be someone tall, muscular and that looks really good on her arm. I want him to be nice. He doesn’t have to be in the industry, but that would be a plus. But someone that’s really nice, because she’s such a nice woman. He has to get on with kids well because she has her sons — And he has be able to buy me drinks. I gotta get something out of this.”