Lil Baby Denies Paying Porn Star Ms. London $16k!!

Lil Baby has denied rumors that he paid porn star Ms. London $16,000 to have sex.

Since the scandal broke out earlier this week, Lil Baby and his girlfriend Jayda have been trying to squash the rumors.

“I done been through enough sh*t to know what a n*gga do outside of me has NOTHING TO DO WITH ME,” Jayda wrote. “I know wth i got going on and what I have to offer. But sometimes ppl just don’t know how to love you properly and that’s not okay.”

“I mean this in the most humblest way I GET MONEY FR LIKE THAT SH*T MATERIAL SH*T IS NOTHING TO ME,” Jayda added. “I don’t ask for the material sh*t i got now i get it just cuz. Sometimes you really just love a mfer. I know it’s rare seeing that. But I was never here cuz i needed to be.”

Lil Baby also took to social media to deny claims that he forked out $16,000 to bed Ms. London.

