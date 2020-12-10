Let us know: Is Boston still the best city?

“Boston is actually the capital of the world,” Newton native John Krasinski once said. It’s a sentiment that many New Englanders, who don at least one item of Boston sports apparel at all times and often begrudgingly wait in line at Dunks for their iced regular no matter the of year, would agree with.

It could be our schools, sports teams, some of the top hospitals in the country, or majestic change of seasons, that make many locals unable to imagine living anywhere else. Perhaps it was the way we came together in the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing—we are “Boston Strong.” There’s a reason many who live far from the city tell out-of-staters they’re from Boston. The city is the beloved epicenter of New England.

Like clockwork, Boston has a bit of a viral moment each year in national news. This year, outsiders mused about the ‘Dunkies Girl’ who voted in person at Fenway Park, and praised Cambridge-based biotech firm Moderna for its development of an effective coronavirus vaccine. We’ve come a long way since, “It’s a baby whale, Jay.”

Silicon Valley gives us social media apps. Massachusetts gives us a 94.5% effective Covid vaccine. — Mike Volpe (@mvolpe) November 16, 2020

It’s clear that locals, near and far, have long held a deep appreciation for the culture and way of life. But 2020 has changed us in many ways. Has it changed how we see our city? We want to hear from you. For current Mass. residents: What do you love most about Boston? And because no city is perfect, let us know what you could do without, too. Are housing prices unreasonable? Is public transit too inconsistent? Do you even take public transit anymore? Is Boston a racist city?

For our former residents and out-of-staters: What is the one thing you miss most about the city that you would tell everyone? And what is the one thing you were happy to leave behind?

Let us know what you love, or loathe, about Boston by filling out the survey below or emailing [email protected], and we’ll round up your responses in an upcoming article.

View Survey