Kim K. Details ”Hardest Call” With Brandon Bernard Before Execution

Kim Kardashian says she had a tearful conversation with convicted murderer Brandon Bernard the same day he was set to be executed for killing two people when he was 18.

The 40-year-old reality star has in recent weeks joined a social media push to convince President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of the prisoner, who has been on Death Row for 20 years, and stop him from undergoing what is scheduled to be the ninth planned execution by the federal government this year. Bernard, 40, was scheduled to die by lethal injection on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10.

“Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time,” Kardashian tweeted at 5:03 p.m. EST. “Hardest call I’ve ever had. Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn’t over.”

She added, “When he told me he’s claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn’t want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn’t hear me cry like that. We didn’t say goodbye bc we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again, we said talk to you soon!”