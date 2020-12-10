Kay Burley taken off air for six months after breaking lockdown rules at party

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has been taken off air for six months after breaking Covid-19 rules at a social gathering in London.

Political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid have been taken off air for three months.

Sky have suspended Kay Burley for six months after she hosted a party for her 60th birthday and broke lockdown rules.

A statement from Sky News read: “A small number of Sky News staff attended a social event in London on Saturday evening during which COVID-19 guidelines were breached.







“As a result of an internal review Sky News presenter Kay Burley has agreed to be off air for six months, and political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid have agreed to be off air for three months.

“All those involved regret the incident and have apologised.

“Everyone at Sky News is expected to comply with the rules and the company takes breaches like this very seriously indeed.”

Kay apologised after “inadvertently breaking the rules ” when she hosted a party and used the toilet in a different restuarant.

She was replaced on her show by Sarah Hewson.

Kay issued an apology on Twitter on Monday evening after admitting that a call of nature saw her head into a restaurant after visiting a ” Covid compliant ” eatery.

She called it an “error of judgement” and expressed her embarrassment at the situation, though it is unclear what action was the the breach, the party or the toilet use.

Kay tweeted: “Evening everyone I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment.

“On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant.

“I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules.”

In a second tweet, she continued: “I had been waiting for a taxi at 11 pm to get home.

“Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise.”

Kay has since tweeted that she is now in Africa and was due to be travelling there this week anyway.