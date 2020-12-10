Kangana Ranaut reveals she wants to build a temple



Kangana Ranaut is one actress who has always voiced her strong opinions without flinching. The actress has made a space for herself in B-town and her films have done great business at the box-office. Kangana also doesn’t shy away from talking about her political views and is often seen taking to social media to voice them. Not just that, she is extremely religious and her latest post proves that.

She took to Twitter to reveal that she wants to build a temple soon and wrote, “Maa Durga chose me to build her temple, what our ancestors built for us it is not a patch on their achievements Devi is very kind to accept this humble abode but someday I wish to build a temple that will match up to her glory and our great civilisation. Jai Mata di.” Kudos to you Kangana!