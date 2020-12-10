Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Instagram

Besides the vice president elect, also making the cut for the 2020 edition of the magazine’s annual list are Nancy Pelosi, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth, Rihanna and Beyonce.

Kamala Harris has placed herself among the world’s most powerful women. Weeks after her historic win in the November election alongside president-elect Joe Biden, the vice president-elect made another notable achievement as she blasted into the top 3 of Forbes’ annual list of World’s 100 Most Powerful Women of 2020.

The 56-year-old made her debut in the magazine’s 17th annual list, placing third behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. She was honored for her “rapid ascension in U.S. politics” since she will be the country’s first female vice-president and the first African-American and Indian-American woman to be elected for the role.

Also making the cut in the coveted list were 5 entertainers, including Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Beyonce Knowles. Taylor sat on number 82 as the 30-year-old pop star managed to sell 1 million units of her latest album “Folklore”. She was also recognized for using “her fame to encourage political action, asking fans to support the Equality Act with her 2019 single ‘You Need to Calm Down.’ ”

Rihanna, in the meantime, ranked several slots higher than the “Cardigan” songstress. The “Umbrella” hitmaker secured the 69 slot, and was dubbed as “one of the most publicly charitable celebrities” who “has donated upwards of $8 million to coronavirus relief efforts.” She was also noted for her success with her makeup line Fenty Beauty.

As for Beyonce, the “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” hitmaker managed to get into the 72nd position. She claimed the slot through her success of “On The Run II” stadium tour with husband Jay-Z, her “Homecoming” Netflix special, her contributions to “The Lion King (2019)” remake, and her Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, on the other hand, came in number 20 from being a daytime talk host for 25 years, creating OWN network in 2011, and had a 10 percent stake at Weight Watchers in addition to being the company’s brand ambassador. With $2.6 billion net worth, she also secured number 9 place in Forbes’ America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2020.