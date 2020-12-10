K. Michelle Has ‘No Regrets’ Over R. Kelly Tweets

K. Michelle says she has no regrets after he tweets on Wednesday stating that she was missing R. Kelly.

“No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel,” she tweeted following the social media backlash.

“m not God I dont have a heaven or hell 2put ANYBODY in.U won’t sit at home from ur couch& judge me on how I heal from my struggles.This is real life out here.I had a man beat my ass&all y’all did was laugh and make it entertainment and a storyline 2laugh at and make memes about,” she continued.

The singer added: “I’ve had conversations with some of the victims and offered my help but because I don’t POST it I don’t care? Wow. Y’all fav post themselves passing out gifts for clout everyday but that ain’t me! I NO LONGER HAVE SH*T TO PROVE ON AN APP!”