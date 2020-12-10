K. Michelle Has ‘No Regrets’ Despite Backlash Over Tweets Wishing R. Kelly Was Free

Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy

The ‘Not a Little Bit’ singer defends herself after tweeting that she misses her mentor R. Kelly, who is currently in jail while awaiting trials for federal sex counts and sex trafficking case.

The bad reputation that R. Kelly has got after numerous allegations against him doesn’t change the way K. Michelle feels about her “mentor.” On Tuesday, December 8, the 24-year-old star took to Twitter to express how much she misses the incarcerated singer and how she wishes he was free.

“I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered,” she wrote, referring to R. Kelly’s real name Robert Sylvester Kelly. “If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”

She shared her struggle to make music without her mentor, “I’m trying to create the most genuine Last R&B record and I really need to play it for him but u can’t.” She added, “No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness.”

K. Michelle then explained that she was “not defending single soul,” but rather “separating the man from the music.” She argued, “Musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self.”

But many didn’t understand K. Michelle’s emotion and blasted her for her tweets about the disgraced R&B star instead. “She could have kept that to herself,” one person suggested. A second user similarly commented, “She shouId have left this one in the drafts.” Another told her, “Kimberly… that man belongs there. Request a visit sis since you miss him,” while someone asked in disbelief, “Uhm What?”

K. Michelle returned to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to the criticism. She unapologetically wrote, “No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel.”

“U won’t sit at home from ur couch& judge me on how I heal from my struggles,” she continued defending herself. “This is real life out here.I had a man beat my a**&all y’all did was laugh and make it entertainment and a storyline 2laugh at and make memes about.”

“I’ve had conversations with some of the victims and offered my help but because I don’t POST it I don’t care? Wow,” the “Hard to Do” songstress went on claiming. “Y’all fav post themselves passing out gifts for clout everyday but that ain’t me! I NO LONGER HAVE S**T TO PROVE ON AN APP!”

When someone asked, “Is he being crucified for his sickness or being held accountable after years of being an unrepentant, violent, sexual predator who targeted young Black women?!” she replied, “Either way it’s a sickness. I know you people on the couch think you are psychiatrist but guess I ACTUALLY HAVE A WHOLE DEGREE IN PSYCHOLOGY from Florida A&M. It’s all wrong and it’s a sickness.”

K. Michelle also went on Instagram to clap back at the critics. “I can miss who the f**k I want to miss,” she said. “You got daddy in jail. Daddy who killed. You don’t miss your daddy? You don’t miss your mama in jail? You want me to act like I’m not f**king hurt?!”

R. Kelly was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges alleging sex crimes, human trafficking, child pornography, racketeering and obstruction of justice. He is currently incarcerated at Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago while awaiting his trials.