K. Michelle Dragged For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free

R. Kelly may be in jail awaiting trial for alleged awful crimes against women and children — but K. Michelle still wishes he was free.

The singer hopped on Twitter to share her feelings about her former mentor. She says that she is not making excuses for his alleged crimes, but then goes on to say that he has been “crucified” for his alleged perversions.

“I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered. If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him,” she tweeted.

The reality television star later tweeted:

“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she wrote.

It did not take long for Twitter to get K. Michelle together.

