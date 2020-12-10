Jordan Silk’s incredible boundary line save, video, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers batsman Jordan Silk has lit up the opening night of the BBL with a sensational fielding effort that even left Glenn Maxwell impressed.

The acrobatic stop on the boundary line came in the 15th over of the Hobart Hurricanes’ innings, with Hurricanes big-hitter Colin Ingram well set on 55.

Ingram attempted a slog sweep off Sixers spinner Steve O’Keefe and connected sweetly with the ball looking like it was flying over the boundary line.

However, Silk flung himself over the boundary line, managing to cleanly catch the ball with his right hand before having the presence of mind to throw the ball back into play before he landed over the boundary.

Jordan Silk’s incredible effort on the boundary line saved four runs (Getty)

“Jordan Silk flew like superman! I reckon he’s saved four runs there,” Aussie great Adam Gilchrist said on commentary for Fox Cricket.

“That’s remarkable what he’s done there,” co-commentator Mark Howard added.

Silk’s incredible effort was reminiscent of Steve Smith’s effort to deny Virat Kohli a six during the second T20 international between Australia and India earlier in the week.

Despite surviving being caught by Silk, Ingram found himself dismissed just balls later, before a rapid Tim David innings of 58 off 33 deliveries lifted the Hurricanes to 8-178.

Silk’s effort sent social media alight, with Australian star Glenn Maxwell even chiming in.