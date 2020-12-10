Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From ‘Aquaman’ After Split

WENN/Warner Bros. Pictures/John Rainford

The ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ star is said to have reached out to his producer sister Christi Dembrowski to have his ex-wife replaced in the Warner Bros. movie.

Johnny Depp is clearly holding a grudge against his ex-wife Amber Heard following their explosive and messy divorce. The 57-year-old actor reportedly tried to interfere with the 34-year-old beauty’s career after they split in 2016, only one year after they tied the knot.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, in evidence presented during Judge Andrew Nicols’ court ruling in Depp’s U.K. libel case, the actor reached out to his sister, producer Christi Dembrowski, who previously had a deal with Warner Bros., to have Heard fired from “Aquaman“. “I want her replaced on the WB film,” he allegedly wrote to his sister, referring to the Jason Momoa-starring flick.

According to the site, Depp also sent angry texts about Heard, whom he met when they filmed “The Rum Diary” in 2009, to his friend and fellow actor Paul Bettany. “Let’s burn Amber!!!” Depp wrote to Bettany.

Bettany, apparently taking it as a joke, responded, “Having thought it through I don’t think we should burn Amber – she’s delightful company and easy on the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch. We could of course try the English course of action in these predicaments – we do a drowning test. Thoughts?” Depp was persistent tough, replying, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

Heard accused Depp of being “verbally and physically abusive” throughout their relationship. In 2019, he sued the actress for $50 million for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018, which portrayed her as a domestic abuse victim and suggested that Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her. The case is still ongoing, with a trial being pushed back from October of this year to May 2021.

Depp, however, has lost his libel suit against British tabloid The Sun, which labeled him a “wifebeater” in a 2018 article. The result led him to being asked to withdraw from “Fantastic Beasts 3“, for which he was supposed to reprise his role as Gellert Grindelwald.

As for Heard, she starred in 2018’s “Aquaman” after making her debut as Mera in 2017’s “Justice League“. There has been an online petition asking for the actress to be replaced in “Aquaman 2“, but WB has not responded to it.