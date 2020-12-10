John Wall backtracks from comments about James Harden

John Wall said just four days ago that he is confident James Harden wants to remain with the Houston Rockets, but the star point guard suddenly does not seem so certain.

Wall told reporters on Sunday that he has spoken with Harden and is 100% sure the former MVP “wants to be here and be a part of this organization.” With Harden still not reporting to practice and multiple reports about him wanting to be traded, Wall changed his tune on Thursday.

“Whatever he’s going through, he’ll get through it and make the decision that’s best for him, and I think the front office will do the same,” Wall said, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Wall’s remarks seemed to follow a similar pattern to those of head coach Stephen Silas. Last week, Silas expressed confidence that Harden would be present for Houston’s first official practice on Sunday. Harden didn’t show, and more recent comments from Silas indicated the coach is growing frustrated with the situation.

Harden reported to Houston on Tuesday and is going through the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, but he is still seeking a trade. He initially told the Rockets he would like the be sent to either Brooklyn or Philadelphia, but a new report claims two new teams have been added to that list.