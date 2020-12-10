Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Named Time’s 2020 Person of the Year

In addition to Person of the Year, TIME awarded several other influential figures, including K-pop group BTS and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The boy band was named Entertainer of the Year, much to the delight of RM, 26; Jin, 28; Suga, 27; J-Hope, 26; Jimin, 25; V, 24; and Jung Kook‘s, 23, millions of fans. They spoke to TIME about the honor, with Suga telling the magazine, “There are times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, ‘Who’s going to do this, if not us?'”

As for LeBron, he was declared Athlete of the Year. The magazine recognized his accomplishments on and off the court, highlighting his nonprofit More Than a Vote and the I Promise School.