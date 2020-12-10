Jet’s Mims out vs. Seahawks due to family emergency

The New York Jets’ attempt to defeat the Seattle Seahawks and avoid going 0-13 just got all the more difficult.

As Rich Cimini noted for ESPN, New York head coach Adam Gase informed reporters that rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is dealing with an unspecified family emergency and has fallen outside of the league’s COVID-19 protocols that require a player to be tested for the coronavirus by 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday to play on Sunday. Thus, the second-round draft selection won’t participate in Sunday’s contest at Seattle.

Mims has 19 receptions for 324 yards and no touchdowns playing alongside quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco but has frequently had his name called during the second half of what quickly became a lost campaign for Gang Green. Since the start of the 30-27 defeat to the New England Patriots on Nov. 9, Mims has seen 26 targets over the past four games.

“Obviously he’s been trending in the right direction,” Gase said when speaking of the first-year pro on Thursday. “He’s been a big reason why we’ve had some better games since he’s been playing. The protocols are what they are. He had to handle family business, which we support because we felt like it was the right thing for him to do.”

Cimini speculated that Jeff Smith or Vyncint Smith will replace Mims for Sunday’s showdown with Seattle. Jeff Smith has 16 receptions for 153 yards this season, while Vyncint Smith caught the only pass thrown his way during the 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 1.