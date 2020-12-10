Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.23% By .com

Home Business Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.23% By...

Matilda Coleman
.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Softbank Group Corp. (T:), which rose 10.91% or 817.0 points to trade at 8306.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. (T:) added 6.00% or 200.0 points to end at 3535.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) was up 5.87% or 24.0 points to 433.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.71% or 225.0 points to trade at 4555.0 at the close. Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.95% or 52.0 points to end at 1265.0 and Daikin Industries, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.90% or 925.0 points to 22770.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2201 to 1299 and 219 ended unchanged.

Shares in Softbank Group Corp. (T:) rose to 3-years highs; up 10.91% or 817.0 to 8306.0. Shares in Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.00% or 200.0 to 3535.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.48 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 0.15% or 0.07 to $45.59 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 0.12% or 0.06 to hit $48.92 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.14% or 2.60 to trade at $1841.10 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.28% to 104.50, while EUR/JPY rose 0.41% to 126.40.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 91.050.

