Janet Jackson Gushes Over Teyana Taylor as the Latter Reveals New Career After Music Retirement

Teyana Taylor has received overwhelming support after hinting at retirement from music as she feels being underrated. Among those who raved about how amazing she is as an artist was Janet Jackson, who penned a lengthy message for the “Gonna Love Me” singer on Instagram on Thursday, December 10 in honor of Teyana’s 30th birthday.

Alongside a picture of her with the wife of Iman Shumpert, the “Escapade” songtress wrote in the caption, “Teyana, you have an undeniable gift from God. Don’t ever let that go.” She went on saying, “You bring something so special to the industry and you continue to have such an impact on this world.”

Trying to convince Teyana not to quit music, Janet continued, “Imagine if I gave up after my first or second album didn’t hit #1, or win any awards? We do this for the love, the passion and the fans. Never forget, a talent like yours is unstoppable.” Concluding her message, the sister of Michael Jackson added, “I luv you and know that I’m here for you always. I hope you enjoy your special day. #BlackGirlMagic.”

Teyana caught wind of the sweet shout-out and quickly replied in the comment section. “ima go and cry…. BRB!” so the “How You Want It?” wrote. Also leaving comments under the post were Ciara and Taraji P. Henson. While Ciara left three red heart emojis, the “Hidden Figures” actress wrote, “We are our sister’s keeper!!! BEAUTIFUL! #queensliftqueens.”

This arrives after Teyana announced a new career path after deciding to hang up her mic for good. “Dirty 30 and its time make some more BIG moves. Remember when I said ‘when one door closes another one opens..either that or I’m picking the locks’? Well I damn sure did,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I am proud to announce that I have officially been named CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething. We’re going to be collaborating on some amazing projects together and i cannot wait to get started! What a way to bring some positive vibes & more #blackgirlmagic into 2021! Happy birthday to me!” she announced.

Teyana shocked fans earlier this month when she announced about her plan on quiting music. “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine’, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick,” she wrote. “Being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

She later clarified her statement about the retirement, explaining that the issue was with her label rather than with the Grammys. “I asked Def Jam to drop me on almost 10 different occasions. Straight to the face. Up in the building,” she revealed. “At this point, I can’t let this kill me. Granted, to my fans, I think that, you know — and I can see how my message can come across but at the same time, I feel like it’s a tiny bit selfish to say, ‘What about your fans? Do it for your fans.’ Baby, I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids so I can stay alive for my kids.”