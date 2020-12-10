Jamie Cullum Becomes World Record Holder After Hosting Largest Music Lesson Ever

Instagram

Weeks after releasing ‘The Pianoman at Christmas’, the ‘Everlasting Love’ singer stages a virtual piano lesson for 2,282 people as part of a fundraiser for the charity Age UK.

Jamie Cullum has broken the Guinness World Record for hosting the largest music lesson ever.

The musician staged a virtual piano lesson for 2,282 people as part of a fundraiser for the charity Age UK.

Cullum, who was joined by special guests Robbie Williams and Sigrid, set out to teach his virtual students the Christmas carol “In the Bleak Midwinter”.

“I am passionate about music education for all and also an evolving student of music myself only having come to the more technical side of music theory in the last couple of years,” he explained his motivation in supporting the event. “Even the very simplest things are very new to me.”

Wrapping up the event, he said, “I hope this lesson gave everyone who took part, from the very beginner to the more advanced, something they can take away with them and was fun in the process. I loved putting it together and would love to do more in the future like this.”

“Thank you to Jamie Cullum for an incredible, record-breaking music lesson this afternoon,” an Age U.K. spokesman said. “What a fantastic event!”

The piano lesson came weeks after Jamie released his new festive album, “The Pianoman at Christmas”, which was recorded at London’s Abbey Road studios with a 57-piece orchestra.

He said of recording the album, “It’s freedom within the limitations of the subject matter, but once you’re in the subject you can write about all the same things you do in other songs, as long as you throw in some snow and mistletoe. It allows you to think wide-screen.”

He continued sharing, “If it were a regular album, maybe I would be shy about doing four choruses at the end of this song or having a huge orchestra come in only at the end of a song. But because it’s a Christmas album, why not? It’s like writing a musical; as long as you stay within the storyline, you can do anything you want.”