Is Jared Goff the long-term solution at QB for the Rams?

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams head into Thursday night’s Week 14 NFL game boasting an 8-4 record and in first place in the NFC West. Sean McVay’s squad is in the midst of a rebound season after missing the playoffs with a 9-7 record in 2019.

However, it’s been more about the Rams’ defense than Jared Goff and the team’s offense. In fact, Los Angeles ranks fifth in the NFL in points allowed and 17th in points scored. It’s somewhat of a dramatic turnabout for offensive-minded head coach Sean McVay.

There’s also lingering questions about Jared Goff and his status as a potential franchise quarterback moving forward after signing a four-year, $134 million extension back in September of 2019. We’ll focus on that below.

Is Jared Goff the long-term answer for the Los Angeles Rams?

To say that there’s a lot of layers to this would be an understatement. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay certainly seem to think so. Goff, 26, is under contract for the next four years.

Los Angeles does not have a realistic out when it comes to releasing him until after the 2022 season. Not like the team was going to go this route in the first place.

Jared Goff contract (cap hits)