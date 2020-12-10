IPO Thursday: What you need to know ahead of Airbnb’s big debut

Good morning. U.S. tech futures are down, and edging lower as investors are still spooked by yesterday’s bombshell antitrust cases dropped on Facebook.

But none of that has chilled investor enthusiasm for new shares. Airbnb is set to go public later today, valuing the home-rental giant at $47 billion. That’s after DoorDash raised $3.4 billion in an IPO yesterday, and shares rocketed 86% higher. C3.ai had an even more astounding debut, with shares climbing 150%.

Elsewhere, European shares are edging higher after the EU cleared an important hurdle to green-light an epic stimulus package and after a dinner in Brussels ended with an extension on Brexit trade talks.

Let’s see what’s moving markets.

Markets update

Asia

The major Asia indexes are mostly lower in afternoon trading with Japan’s Nikkei off 0.2% .

are mostly lower in afternoon trading with Japan’s off . SoftBank is on a heck of a run, up nearly 11% today, and nearly 18% since Tuesday. An early investor in DoorDash, SoftBank saw its stake balloon in value to $11.5 billion after yesterday’s mega IPO.

is on a heck of a run, up nearly today, and nearly 18% since Tuesday. An early investor in DoorDash, SoftBank saw its stake balloon in value to after yesterday’s mega IPO. Here’s a bullish call on air travel. Virgin Australia’s new CEO Jayne Hrdlicka says the prospect of flying again will be “irresistible” for us marooned would-be travelers. She predicts a surge in air travel next summer.

Europe

The European bourses ticked higher this morning with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.1% at the open.

ticked higher this morning with the up at the open. The British pound fell again in volatile trade after last night’s much-watched dinner between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen failed to yield a breakthrough in the deadlocked post- Brexit trade negotiations . What’s next in the world’s most tedious business story? A Sunday deadline. Oh joy.

fell again in volatile trade after last night’s much-watched dinner between and failed to yield a breakthrough in the deadlocked post- . What’s next in the world’s most tedious business story? A Sunday deadline. Oh joy. But there is progress on the European Union’s $2.2 trillion stimulus bill as holdouts Poland and Hungary have dropped their objections.

U.S.

U.S. futures,nbsp; are mixed this morning after all three indexes fell on Wednesday. The Nasdaq suffered its worst one-day loss since Oct. 30 as the threat of a Big Tech breakup looms larger.

are mixed this morning after all three indexes fell on Wednesday. The suffered its worst one-day loss since Oct. 30 as the threat of a Big Tech breakup looms larger. The antitrust cases have hardly dented the IPO market. ‘s Danielle Abril spoke yesterday to CEO Tony Xu who explained how they intend to spend their new cash pile.

who explained how they intend to spend their new cash pile. Next up is Airbnb, and investor appetite for its new shares is brisk. It should beat the $3.37 billion DoorDash raised in its IPO. Here are six things you should know before those shares begin trading in a few hours.

Elsewhere

Gold is down, trading around $1,840/ounce .

is down, trading around . The dollar is flat.

is flat. Crude is up, with Brent futures trading above $49/barrel .

is up, with futures trading above . Bitcoin has bounced back, up nearly 4% to trade around $18,400.

***

