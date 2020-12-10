Hyundai Motor Group chairman, units to buy Boston Dynamics from SoftBank for up to $828 million: source By

Matilda Coleman
SEOUL () – Hyundai Motor Group units and its chairman have agreed to buy an 80% stake in robot maker Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group Corp for around 800 billion won to 900 billion won ($736 million-$828 million), one person familiar with the matter told on Friday.

Chairman Euisun Chung will own a 20% stake in Boston Dynamics, while Hyundai Motor and its affiliates, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis, will hold a combined 60% stake, two people said.

Both Hyundai Motor and SoftBank declined to comment.

