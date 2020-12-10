Husband Of ‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Doesn’t Want To Pay Spousal Support!!

Tom Girardi, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, has asked that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support to his ex and that she cover his attorney fees and costs.

He does not want to pay her alimony.

The couple cited “irreconcilable differences,” for their split.

Jayne initially filed for divorce on November 3 before releasing the following statement about their separation:

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The pair were married for 21 years.

In 2017, Jayne told Andy Cohen that she knew that a prenup would not mean that Tom would honor an agreement.

“A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway. So it doesn’t matter whether you had one or you didn’t, it’s going to be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!” she said. They did not have a prenup.