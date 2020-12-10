Husband Of ‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Doesn’t Want To Pay Spousal Support!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Tom Girardi, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, has asked that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support to his ex and that she cover his attorney fees and costs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR