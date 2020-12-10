How to Watch the Disney Holiday Singalong Featuring BTS, Kerry Washington, Michael Buble, and More

Remember forever ago (April) when Disney and ABC gave us some quarantine cheer by recruiting a bunch of celebrities to sing classic Disney songs to us via our televisions with The Disney Family Singalong? It’s hard to believe that also happened in 2020, the longest year in recorded history, but seven months later we’ve been given another treat! The Disney Holiday Singalong, which premiered in November, brought together household names to sing classic holiday tunes.

Ryan Seacrest hosted the affair, and the special’s lineup included performances and appearances from K-pop super group BTS, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., P!NK, and Kerry Washington. The Broadway casts of The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen also teamed up for a special tribute to the Great White Way.

How can you get your holiday cheer on with these celebs and belt your way through some classic holiday tunes? Though the special aired on ABC at the end of November, don’t worry if you missed it. The Disney Holiday Singalong is now available to stream on the Disney+ streaming service.

Ryan Seacrest, Disney’s Holiday SingalongPhoto: Disney/ABC