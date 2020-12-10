How a Long Insurgency Plays Into Trump’s Move on Morocco

President Trump’s decision to endorse Moroccan control of Western Sahara puts the United States once again at odds with world opinion, as it takes sides for the first in a decades-long struggle at a moment when that conflict threatens to return to open warfare.

Even when Spain controlled Western Sahara, Morocco, which lies just north of it, claimed sovereignty over the region. In 1975, Spain withdrew from the territory, a vast, arid expanse on the northwestern shoulder of Africa that is larger than Britain but has fewer than 600,000 people.

Moroccan forces moved in, while the Polisario Front, a separatist movement of the Sahrawi ethnic group, declared independence for Western Sahara, calling it the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. They fought a 16-year war that ended in a 1991 cease-fire, with Morocco holding most of the territory.

Last month, Morocco launched a military incursion into the United Nations-controlled buffer zone between the two sides, and Polisario responded by repudiating the cease-fire, suggesting a return to armed conflict, but so far that has not happened.