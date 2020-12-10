Hornsby Hospital’s pharmacy robot installed to issue medication

A million-dollar robot has been installed at Hornsby Hospital and it’s making the pharmacy faster, more efficient, and safer.

Once doctors prescribe medication for patients at the northern Sydney hospital, the order goes to the robot which identifies the right box for the right person among the 1000 different medications it has stocked.

A human makes the final check before sending it back up the chute to the nurse.

A new million-dollar pharmacy machine has been installed in a northern Sydney hospital. ()

“It improves our stock inventory management, it improves medication safety,” pharmacist Wilma Kong said.

“We’re able to ensure patients receive the medication they require, faster.”

The robot has also freed up staff pharmacists to do other clinical and research work.